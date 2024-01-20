Reneé Rapp is feeling the love from Rachel McAdams.

The original Regina George made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend to introduce Rapp's second performance of the night -- in which she sang "Not My Fault" from the new Mean Girls film, alongside unannounced guest performer Megan Thee Stallion.

McAdams -- who stunned in a red suit -- was all smiles as she was met by a roaring cheer from the shocked audience, and she sweetly had to calm everyone down before introducing Rapp's set.

In the lead up to the new Mean Girls movie -- in which several members of the original cast make cameo appearances -- there was some speculation regarding drama between the film's production and McAdams.

In an interview with Variety, in December, the actress explained why she ended up not being a part of the new movie, explaining, "Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end. I was really down for whatever she wanted to do."

"I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it," McAdams added.

Many online, meanwhile, were excited to see McAdams seemingly show her support for the new Regina George, who stars in the new film adaptation of the Broadway musical reimagining of Mean Girls.

Later in the episode McAdams participated in a sketch, playing an aspiring actress in a drama class named Natalie who doesn't know what to do because she looks exactly like Rachel McAdams but isn't as good at acting.

Then, to close out the love fest, some fans noticed McAdams and Rapp adorably blowing each other kisses during the on-stage goodbyes as the credits rolled, and it was wholesome and heartfelt.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, and streams live on Peacock.

