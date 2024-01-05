It's hard being a blonde bombshell, but Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion make it look so fun! On Friday, the singer and rapper released the pink-filled music video for their collaboration from the upcoming Mean Girls movie soundtrack, "Not My Fault."

The video is jam-packed with scenes from the new movie, winking nods to the 2004 film and the duo channeling their pettiest Regina George for viewers' enjoyment. It kicks off with an audio clip from the original film where Cady (Lindsay Lohan) yells at Janis (Lizzy Caplan), "You know what? It's not my fault you're, like, in love with me or something," before launching into the song's catchy first verse.

From their beautifully coiffed blonde tresses to their sexy pink ensembles, Reneé and Megan are two sides of the blonde coin as they dance alongside each other in a pink room before taking their rage out on mannequins. At one point in the video, Reneé adorns her body with "Regina George" tattoos and Megan wears one of the character's most iconic looks from the film: a white tank top with holes showing off her purple bra.

If there was any doubt that Reneé was the perfect choice to wear the crown after Rachel McAdams originated the iconic character in the 2004 movie, it should be more than settled by now.

As McAdams previously told ET of Reneé taking on the part: "I don't think she can do any wrong, she is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice. I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can't wait to see it."

Watch the music video for "Not My Fault" below.

The upcoming iteration of the story made iconic in the beloved 2004 film draws inspiration from the successful Broadway musical that followed -- both of which were written and produced by Tina Fey.

Reneé reprises her role as Regina George, the Queen of the Plastics, which she portrayed in the Mean Girls Broadway show. Angourie Rice takes on Lindsay Lohan's lead role as new student Cady Heron, Christopher Briney is Aaron Samuels, Bebe Wood is Gretchen Wieners, Avantika is Karen Shetty, while Auli’i Cravalho is Janis 'Imi'ike and Jaquel Spivey is Damian Hubbard.

"It felt like we could kind of have the best of both worlds," Fey previously told ET of updating the Mean Girls story for the new film in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look. "We could have this great music while still being able to live with our characters in a closeup -- to be able to have new jokes and new moments that are surprising to people."

The film was co-directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., and includes music from executive producer Jeff Richmond, who also wrote the music for the Mean Girls musical.

"The main thing that was important to me this time, in doing for the screen, was to find ways for it to be new and surprising to people," Fey added. "I think over the years I've realized that these characters and this story have had a much longer shelf life than anyone could have anticipated, and so to get to do something new with them, I think people will be surprised."

Mean Girls hits theaters on Jan. 12.

