Megan Thee Stallion is thrilled to be a part of Mean Girls. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 28-year-old rapper at the film's premiere on Monday, and she gushed about teaming up with Reneé Rapp for "Not My Fault," a song for the soundtrack.

"I love Reneé. As soon as I met her I was like, 'Oh, you my friend. OK.' I love it. I love her and I love Mean Girls," Megan told ET. "It was only right they had to call the H-Town hottie out here. I been calling myself the Black Regina George for, like, ever. And here I am. This is really my dream, so I'm so happy. I'm excited to be a part of this."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Reneé expressed equal excitement about collaborating with Megan on the song and music video when ET spoke to her earlier this month, calling the experience "so cool."

"I love Megan. Megan is the greatest. Megan is the greatest," she said. "She's, like, the coolest person and is also incredibly talented and works really, really, really hard. Like, works really hard. [She] is also, obviously, very resilient, and she didn't have to be. I think she's really incredible."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The "Not My Fault" video is jam-packed with scenes from the new movie, winking nods to the 2004 film and the duo channeling their pettiest Regina George for viewers' enjoyment.

At one point in the video, Reneé adorns her body with "Regina George" tattoos and Megan wears one of the character's most iconic looks from the film: a white tank top with holes showing off her purple bra.

Mean Girls will hit theaters January 12.

