Lindsay Lohan is supporting the new generation of Mean Girls. On Monday, the OG Cady Heron stepped out to attend the premiere of the upcoming Mean Girls movie, and told ET's Rachel Smith what it means to be a part of such an iconic story.

"It's stood the test of time," she said of the 2004 film. "I feel really grateful. I mean, it's not very often that you have all these movies that do that. Mean Girls really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it's also a really fun movie, so it's really a blessing."

Lohan was all for the new iteration of the story, posing on the red carpet with producers Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, the latter of whom also wrote the script, as well as the Mean Girls Broadway musical.

Lohan, who stunned in a backless black gown at the premiere, also smiled alongside Angourie Rice, the actress who's playing Cady Heron in the upcoming flick.

When it comes to the original flick, Lohan recently reunited with her Mean Girls co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert for a commercial. The actress admitted that she and her cast mates "always talk about" the possibility of returning to their roles.

"The three of us are friends," she said. "I love Amanda and she's done so well with her career. She's such a great actress and Lacey as well. We're good friends and that's what matters most."

She also has another thing in common with them, having recently joined the mom club. Lohan welcomed her son, Luai, in July, while Seyfried is mom to Nina, 6, and Thomas, 3, and Chabert has a 7-year-old daughter, Julia.

"I'm part of the mom club now with them. It's great. It's such an amazing feeling," Lohan told ET. "I feel great. I feel wonderful. He's coming up on six months."

Mean Girls will hit theaters January 12.

