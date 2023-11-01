"Get in sweetie, we're going deal shopping!"

In order to drum up Black Friday excitement, most of the stars of the 2004 hit comedy Mean Girls came together for a short on-screen reunion in a new commercial.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are all featured in the commercial, playing the grown-up versions of their famed Mean Girls roles.

"At North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink," Lohan narrates before Chabert as Gretchen Wieners pulls up to the school in a convertible -- this time as a mom picking up her daughter from school.

Seyfried returns as Karen Smith, recreating the Mean Girls newcast scene by saying, "There's a 30 percent chance that it's already Wednesday."

Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin Gnapoor in the original film, also joined the mini-reunion, playing a dad to his son, Kevin Jr. "Don't let the haters stop you from doing your 'thang,' Kevin Jr.," he says to his young son.

Lohan's character, Cady Heron, grew up to be the North Shore guidance counselor but admits she was still getting "schooled" for combining the words "great" and "cool" into "grool" -- just as she did in the 2004 film.

Similarly, Chabert as Gretchen is still trying to make "fetch" happen -- prompting her high school-aged daughter to say, "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen, Mom, it's still not going to happen."

The star-studded commercial also features Missy Elliott, taking on the role of Coach Carr -- originally played by Dwayne Hill -- and Daniel Franzese, who plays Damian.

While many of the original Mean Girls stars returned, noticeably missing from the commercial are Rachel McAdams as Regina George, Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian and Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels.

The return to Mean Girls nostalgia comes before the movie musical adaptation of Tina Fey's hit film comes to theaters in January.

