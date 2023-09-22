The Mean Girls movie musical is headed for the big screen. ET can confirm the film will now be treated to a theatrical release, following initial news that the project would go straight to streaming.

The movie, a filmed version of the Broadway musical adapted from Tina Fey's 2004 hit comedy, will hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

The exciting news comes just a few weeks before fans will celebrate the annual Mean Girls Day on October 3, a reference to the scene from the 2004 flick in which protagonist Cady Heron tells love interest Aaron Samuels what day it is. "It's October 3rd," she responds.

The star-studded project features Angourie Rice as Heron, originally played by Lindsay Lohan in 2004. She's joined by Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Mahi Alam, Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood, Ashley Park, Connor Ratliff and Jon Hamm.

In May, Rice told ET she "just had the greatest time" making the film, which had recently finished filming.

"So I'm not too worried about it being too similar or too different," she said of comparisons between the musical and the original film. "I think it's going to be what it is, and I can't wait for people to see it."

Rice even added that her Cady Heron would be slightly different than Lohan's. "I think no matter what, no two people are going to do the same thing the same way. So I think no matter what, it's going to be different," she said. "Even if you got two actors in a room to say the exact same speech, it's just going to be different."

Rapp returns as Regina George in the film, after previously taking over the role on Broadway. Fans may best know Rapp for her role on Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls. The actress will leave as a series regular in the upcoming third season, only appearing in "a handful of episodes" before exiting the series, a Max rep confirmed to ET.

"That's what I think is so cool, because I feel like a lot of things get remade and... it feels like, 'OK, why are we doing this?' But for me, it's so sick because Mean Girls was such a big part of my childhood," Rapp told ET about her role in the various Mean Girls adaptations. "So I'm like, 'Oh, so this is what this meant to me and my generation,'" she continued. "It's a huge impact. What Tina did is big."

