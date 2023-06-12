Jon Hamm can't help but gush over Tina Fey!

ET spoke to Hamm at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new film, Maggie Moore(s), about his co-star and his role in the upcoming Mean Girls: The Musical movie.

"Tina is a very confident and capable actress, she's an amazing person. We've known each other for a long time now, and I think we respect each other's talent and abilities and what we bring to the table," Hamm said when asked about his on-screen chemistry with Fey.

Directed by Hamm's Mad Men co-star, John Slattery, film sees Hamm as Police Chief Jordan Sanders, who unravels a web of small-town lies while investigating the bizarre murders of two women with the same name. He meets and quickly falls for Rita (Fey), a nosy neighbor who's eager to help solve the mystery.

"And we were both excited to tell the story, I was very pleased that she said yes to the role, and I was very pleased to get to act opposite her again," He added of reuniting with the funny woman for the pair's new crime drama.

Working alongside Fey in 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Modern Love, the pair will work together once more in Mean Girls: The Musical movie. While Fey will be reprising the role of math teacher Ms. Norbury for the upcoming musical take on the beloved teen movie, Hamm will be taking on the role of Coach Carr, originally played by Dwayne Hill in the 2004 film.

Hamm was announced as part of the star-studded cast back in March, which sees him join Auli'i Cravalho, Ashley Park, Jenna Fischer and Busy Philipps among other newcomers to the Mean Girls universe.

As for if he's going to be showing off his vocal chops in the film, Hamm remained tight-lipped, but did promise that the script, like both the movie and the Broadway musical that it's following, is "really funny."

"Maybe a little bit, but I won't tease much of it," he said, remaining coy. "Tina will come off the top rope and drop an elbow on my head, but it's very good. The script's really funny. For those people that really enjoyed the musical, obviously, it's giving them exactly what they want, so I was happy to be asked."

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the film, as production has only just wrapped on the musical movie.

But you don't have to wait to see Hamm and Fey back on the big screen, with Maggie Moore(s) arriving in theaters June 16.

