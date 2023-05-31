'The Morning Show' Debuts First Look at Jon Hamm in Season 3

The Morning Show has finally shared the first official look at season 3, with new footage of stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup as well as newcomer Jon Hamm appearing in the extended Apple TV+ teaser for its upcoming slate of series and films.

"It looks fabulous," Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) tells fellow UBA anchor Alex Levy (Aniston), who responds by saying, "I can't wait to see it." Later, Crudup's character, Cory Ellison, is seen on a set saying, "This is a show. I love it." The clip then cuts to a shot of Hamm, who plays Paul Marks.

While the footage is brief -- see a supercut created by a fan account below -- it does tease a little bit of what's in store for season 3 of The Morning Show, which has spent much of 2022 filming before wrapping production earlier this year.

Led by executive producer and showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, who has taken over for creator Kerry Ehrin, the series is expected to make another time jump, moving beyond the shutdown of 2020. In fact, Witherspoon confirmed to ET that the new episodes will take place "after the pandemic."

The actress, who plays the spunky newscaster who has helped shake things up at UBA network's morning talk show and even has fallen into an unexpected relationship with anchor Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), also teased that "there is lots of romance this year."

And given that Apple TV+ confirmed Margulies is returning as Laura, audiences can expect for her and Jackson to pick up where they left off after season 2. Additionally, Hamm's character, who "sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit," seems like the perfect person to ruffle Alex's feathers.

"He's playing this amazing character that I can't wait for people to see, because it's sort of pulled from real life a little bit," Witherspoon said of Paul, before adding that "there are lots of new characters" in season 3.

Among them are Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to Marks; Natalie Morales as Stella's best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Marks; and Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter, a charismatic and competitive millennial who joins the morning team as a new anchor, who knows how to work hard, play hard and spill the tea with some irreverence. Also added to the cast in a recurring role is Stephen Fry as Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters.

And according to Witherspoon, all the new additions "have just upped the game."

While the star also teased that things in the upcoming episodes are "really juicy and good," it was Crudup who revealed that audiences can expect "more scheming, more operating, more weird intellectual charm and all the smarm that you can imagine" when it comes to Cory, who has navigated many of the network's ups and downs as CEO.

"They took on everything they took. I mean, you imagine the past two years in this world," Crudup said, referring to what from the real world might be incorporated into the new episodes. "The number of things that have gone on in the news and they hit on all of them. So, I hope the audience is ready for a ride."

Given the major developments that have happened, it's possible that the launch (and subsequent) demise of CNN+ will be reflected in the trajectory of UBA+ and Cory's future at the network. Meanwhile, there was also the 2020 presidential election and the events of Jan. 6, major shakeups at several news organizations and social media platforms, the release of Katie Couric's memoir, as well as the rise and fall of unicorn startups in Silicon Valley.

And given that The Morning Show has also already been renewed for season 4, there's much more drama to come!

Season 3 of The Morning Show premieres fall 2023 on Apple TV+.

