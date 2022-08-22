Julianna Margulies Returning for 'The Morning Show' Season 3
'Morning Show' Preview: Julianna Margulies Explains Things to Re…
Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Working With Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Mornin…
Mindy Kaling Praises B.J. Novak’s Godfather Skills and Reacts to…
Ryan Phillippe Reflects on ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Tur…
Inside the Last Days of 'The Wendy Williams Show': Talk Show Hos…
'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Pulls Out Vecna Voic…
Gwyneth Paltrow Shocks Hailey Bieber With Sex Joke About Her Dad…
Mandy Moore on Canceling Music Tour and Teaming Up With Lumenis …
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Upholding ‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy…
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2022
Ashton Kutcher on ‘That ‘90s Show’ and Filming in ‘Nostalgic’ Ba…
Andrew Garfield Shows Off Spider-Man-Style Stunts on the Beach i…
B.J. Novak Explains How His ‘Vengeance’ Co-Star Ashton Kutcher ‘…
Candace Cameron Bure Clears the Air With JoJo Siwa After TiKTok …
Beyoncé Seemingly Addresses Past Family Drama on ‘Renaissance': …
'Andor' Official Trailer
Maria Doyle Kennedy Becomes an Amateur Sleuth in 'Recipes for Lo…
'RHOBH': Sutton Stracke Responds to Erika Jayne Digs and Lisa Ri…
Harry Jowsey Explains His Decision to Get Sober (Exclusive)
Julianna Margulies is back at the anchor desk on The Morning Show. The actress will return for season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama, reuniting her with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the streaming service announced Monday.
Margulies was first introduced as UBA News anchor Laura Peterson, who embarked on a romantic relationship with Bradley (Witherspoon), in the second season. News of Margulies' return to The Morning Show comes nearly two weeks after Jon Hamm was revealed as the newest addition for the upcoming season.
Season 2 found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.
The third season is currently in production.
Last year, Margulies and Witherspoon broke down Bradley and Laura's unexpected kiss, which takes place early on in season 2.
"It’s so unexpected and it’s so typical Bradley to do something so out of the ordinary out of desperation,” Margulies said of the moment. “And the fact that Laura -- when Bradley goes, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ -- Laura’s like, ‘Huh, that’s OK,’ and goes right back in, I loved it.”
“Not getting too much into my friend’s history, but I have a girlfriend who in her 40s became very curious about her sexuality and started to feel not encumbered by other people’s opinions of her,” Witherspoon said at the time, explaining the real-life inspiration behind the idea. “So I thought it would be kind of an interesting idea for Bradley to be curious and also more open.”
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are streaming now on Apple TV+.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jon Hamm Joins 'The Morning Show' Cast For Season 3
Reese Witherspoon Says 'Morning Show' Speaks Truth for Women in Media
How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’
'The Morning Show' Renewed for Season 3 on Apple Plus