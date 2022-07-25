Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the impact of The Morning Show. ET spoke to the 46-year-old actress at the Surface premiere in New York City on Monday, and she praised her AppleTV+ series for how it portrays women in media.

"It's a lot of hard work," Witherspoon said of starring in and producing the series. "It's one of those shows that really touches people, because I think it's really speaking to the truth about what it is to be a woman in the workplace, in particular a woman in media. I think it's really resonating with audiences around the world."

That much was proven when the series earned three Emmy nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.

"I was actually on an airplane and then I landed and then I got the news about the Emmy nomination," Witherspoon told ET. "I was so thrilled, just thrilled, to see how many nominations we got for Morning Show. It's really a labor of love for all of us and we're a family. We were all very excited that our show is being acknowledged."

Witherspoon was on hand Monday night to support her Morning Show co-star, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, at the premiere of the actress' AppleTV+'s upcoming thriller series, Surface. The ladies posed together on the red carpet, with Witherspoon wearing a cream-colored Schiaparelli dress with gold accents, and Mbatha-Raw opting for a green midi-length gown.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, produced Surface, which will premiere on AppleTV+ July 29.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon on Taylor Swift's 'Haunting' Song for 'Where the Crawdads Sing' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Reese Witherspoon Reflects On Adapting 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Reese Witherspoon Praises Taylor Swift's 'Haunting' Original Song for 'Where the Crawdads Sing' (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon and Ex Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son's Graduation

Related Gallery