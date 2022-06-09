Reese Witherspoon and Ex Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's High School Graduation
No cruel intentions here! It looks like there was nothing but love at Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son's high school graduation.
The exes, who welcomed daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, before splitting in 2006 after seven years of marriage, came together again at the backyard event on Wednesday. Phillippe shared photos and footage from the playful 'homeschool graduation,' which commemorated Deacon's milestone.
"Homeschool graduation feat. @matt_sinn & @benmassing reese w the cap grab 😂," Phillippe captioned his Instagram post. "(i played principal)."
Much like the traditional graduation, Deacon got dressed up in a cap and gown and accepted a diploma from his dad as the "Pomp and Circumstance" walking march played. After someone moved his tassel from one side to the other on his cap, Deacon excitedly threw the cap up into the air before it landed in the pool. Fortunately, Witherspoon fished it out of the water.
In another snap, the two stars smiled as they posed with their son. Thanks to another photo, fans got a close-up of Deacon's diploma, which listed 'Mountain High School" and noted it was printed from a website.
It seems the graduate was thankful for his father's efforts. As he commented on Phillippe's Instagram post, "Best dad ever."
School graduations have been bringing several famous exes together, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who proudly supported their daughter, Apple, at her high school graduation. Similarly, fans saw Kate Hudson and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, together again at their son, Ryder's, high school graduation.
"Today was a big day for our family," Hudson wrote on Instagram. "A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!"
