Ryan Phillippe Shares Pics from Vacation with Lookalike Son Deacon

Ryan Phillippe is enjoying a getaway with his son! The 46-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share pics from his vacation with 17-year-old Deacon.
Ryan's post included many pics from his and Deacon's time at McCauley Warm Springs in Jemez Springs, New Mexico. The father-son duo posed for two shirtless selfies, clearly showing off their lookalike features.
Additionally, Ryan's post featured pics and videos of the stunning landscape, as well as a solo shot of each of the guys enjoying the clear water.
"The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed," Ryan captioned his post, with Deacon commenting, "And the viddles."
Ryan shares Deacon, as well as 21-year-old Ava, with his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon. He's also dad to Kai, 10, from a previous relationship, while Reese has Tennessee, 8, with her husband, Jim Toth.
In October 2020, the exes celebrated Deacon's 17th birthday together, complete with cake and a special rendition of "Happy Birthday."
Back in 2016, Ryan talked to ET about co-parenting with Reese, specifically over the holidays.
"We trade off," he said at the time. "You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you're not putting yourself first. You want the kids' experience to be its own and not like, 'Well, I need to have my time!' We have been very good about that."
Watch the video below for more on Ryan and Reese's kids.
