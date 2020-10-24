It was a family reunion for Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. The exes reunited for their son, Deacon's, 17th birthday on Friday. Ryan posted video on his Instagram Story of the Big Little Lies star holding a birthday cake and bringing it to their son.

The video shows Deacon and a handful of other people sitting outdoors at a long table, as they sing "Happy Birthday."

TheCruel Intentions co-stars -- who are also parents to 21-year-old daughter Ava -- got married in 1999. Reese filed for divorce from Ryan in 2006. She went on to marry Jim Toth in 2011. They share 8-year-old son Tennessee.

The actor, on his end, is father to 9-year-old daughter Kai, whom he shares with ex Alexis Knapp.

The Big Sky star posted a number of Instagram Stories of himself with his son, wishing him a happy birthday. Reese, on her end, penned a sweet message for her "bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son."

Over the years, Reese and Ryan have touched on co-parenting after their divorce. "We trade off," he told ET in November 2016, when asked how they co-parent around the holidays. "You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you're not putting yourself first. You want the kids' experience to be its own and not like, 'Well, I need to have my time!'' We have been very good about that."

As for Reese, she got candid about getting married at 23 and having two kids by the time she was 27.

“I don’t know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself [first]," she said in a 2017 interview on ITV’s Lorraine, before clarifying, “I would never change anything.”

Reese Witherspoon Has 'No Regrets' About Marrying Ryan Phillippe at 23 -- Here's Why



