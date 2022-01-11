One of Apple TV Plus’ premier original series, The Morning Show, has been renewed for a third season, according to a report from Deadline. Much like its first two seasons, Apple's Emmy-winning drama is expected to continue tackling real-world issues, including racial disparity and discrimination in the workplace.

The second season of The Morning Show -- which premiered in Sept. 2021 -- starred Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and also featured some new co-stars that included Hasan Minhaj and Will Arnett, plus series regulars like Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Nestor Carbonell.

The Morning Show captures a dramatic fictionalized inside look into the high stakes lives of the personalities who wake America up each morning. The first season of The Morning Show follows Alex Levy, an anchor on the UBA network’s morning show. When Alex’s co-anchor, Mitch Kessler, is fired in response to sexual misconduct allegations, she must fight to maintain her own job and reputation as a top news reporter.

Whether you’re still reeling from the events of season two, are anxiously awaiting more details on the newly-renewed third season, or are looking to binge all of season one for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Morning Show:

Apple TV Plus

When will The Morning Show come out? The first two seasons of The Morning Show are available to stream now exclusively on Apple TV plus. More details on the upcoming third season (like the premiere date) have yet to be announced.

How to watch The Morning Show: Apple TV Plus subscribers can access The Morning Show at no extra cost. A monthly subscription to Apple TV Plus is $5 monthly. Interested in trying The Morning Show for free? Apple TV Plus offers a seven-day free trial, so you can binge all of the first two seasons before subscribing in anticipation of season three.

