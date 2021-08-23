‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite in the Trailer for Season 2
Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Possibility of Any Former 'Friends' C…
Keke Palmer and More Young Hollywood Stars Recreate Iconic Film …
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Michael A. Opens Up About His …
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are Not Dating (Source)
Selena Gomez Says She Signed Her ‘Life Away to Disney,’ Jennifer…
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel About Jennifer Lopez a…
Chrishell Stause Is Dating 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Jason Oppenh…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has a Meltdown and Stops Filming
Candace Cameron Bure Says Sorry for 'Sexy' Holy Spirit TikTok Vi…
‘House of Gucci’ Trailer No. 1
‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Star Sandra Lee Shares What Actually Grosses…
The Morning Show, the Emmy-winning ensemble drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, is back with season 2. Ahead of its return in September, Apple TV+ shared a thrilling new trailer for what’s to come for Alex Levy (Aniston), Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) and Cory Ellison (Crudup) as UBA bounces back from the explosive events that closed out season 1.
“The game is changing. My job is to ensure the stability of UBA,” Cory is heard saying before asking Alex to return to the network as host of The Morning Show. “I need you to come back. You are the only thing that can save us.”
Despite Alex’s seemingly welcome return, tensions flare in the newsroom, “where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”
Similar to last season, the Apple TV+ original looks like it will tackle real-world issues, including racial disparity and discrimination in the workplace as well as the coronavirus outbreak.
The trailer then previews a number of stars new to the series this season, including Greta Lee as tech wunderkind and member of the UBA executive team Stella Bak; Ruairi O’Connor as YouTube star Ty Fitzgerald; Hasan Minhaj as TMS co-host Eric Nomani; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, a savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Berman; Valeria Golino as documentary filmmaker Paola Lambruschini; Julianna Margulies as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson; and Will Arnett as an executive named Doug, who doesn’t appear to be on Alex’s good side.
They join returning cast members, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.
The Morning Show season 2 will premiere on Friday, Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Morning Show's Season 2 Teaser Answers Season 1 Cliffhanger
Mark Duplass Talks 'Morning Show' Season 2 and Creating in Quarantine
Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Why She Joined 'Summerland' and 'The Morning Show'