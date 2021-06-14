'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Shows Reveals What Happened After That Cliffhanger
The Morning Show's sophomore season promises to provide answers to that season 1 cliffhanger. The season 2 trailer was released by Apple TV+ on Monday, and reveals what's in store after Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) went rogue.
The season 1 finale ended with the pair attempting to take down UBA president Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin) and others responsible for protecting Mitch (Steve Carell) amid allegations of sexual misconduct -- which according to the season 2 trailer, leads to a new UBA, Alex leaving the show and sitting down for a tell-all interview.
"There's been a lot written about The Morning Show and a lust for ratings that made even the worst behavior permissible," says Julianna Margulies' Laura Peterson.
The UBA News anchor is asking Alex the hard questions. "Do you feel that the important issues have been addressed?"
Watch that tense moment and more in the trailer below.
In an interview with ET last summer, Billy Crudup said he was excited to see where things pick up and how Cory handles the situation as the leader of the news division.
“Cory thrives in situations that he has to learn from and operate on his feet. And needless to say, the end of the season gave him a strong indication that things were going to change in pretty unpredictable ways,” he said, teasing that some of Cory’s own motivations may become clear after how he let, and encouraged, some of the things play out in the final few episodes of season 1.
The Morning Show's 10-episode second season will premiere Sept. 17. New episodes will debut on Fridays.
