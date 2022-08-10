Jon Hamm Joins 'The Morning Show' Cast For Season 3
Jon Hamm's bringing a lot of joy this morning, with news that he's joining the cast of The Morning Show in a key role.
ET can confirm that the Mad Men and Top Gun: Maverick star is set to portray Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on United Broadcast Association, pulling network president Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) and anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. Production for season 3 is set to begin later this month.
The acclaimed Apple TV+ series earned three Emmy nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Crudup and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.
The Morning Show is executive produced by Witherspoon, Aniston, Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg. It's produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner and executive producer for season 3.
ET spoke to Witherspoon back in July, and the actress/producer spoke about how The Morning Show speaks truth for women in media.
"It's a lot of hard work," Witherspoon said of starring in and producing the series. "It's one of those shows that really touches people, because I think it's really speaking to the truth about what it is to be a woman in the workplace, in particular a woman in media. I think it's really resonating with audiences around the world."
She also told ET about the moment she found out the series nabbed three Emmy noms.
"I was actually on an airplane and then I landed and then I got the news about the Emmy nomination," Witherspoon told ET. "I was so thrilled, just thrilled, to see how many nominations we got for Morning Show. It's really a labor of love for all of us and we're a family. We were all very excited that our show is being acknowledged."
