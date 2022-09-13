Reese Witherspoon can't say much about season 3 of The Morning Show, but she did tease what fans can expect from Jon Hamm's character when the show returns. ET spoke with Witherspoon at the Apple TV+ Emmys after-party Monday, where she shared her excitement for the Emmy-nominated show's upcoming season.

"I don't think I can tell you anything," Witherspoon admitted. "I wish I could! But it's fun -- obviously, Jen and I are back. We've added Jon Hamm. We still have the amazing Karen Pittman and Billy Crudup, and so many of the cast members that people love."

She continued, "I guess I can say -- is it after the pandemic? I can't tell you anything, but it's really juicy and good. There's lots of new characters."

As far as Hamm joining the already star-studded cast, Witherspoon said it's been "seamless" having him on set.

"I mean, it's so seamless, he just walks on like he, ya know -- and he's playing this amazing character that I can't wait for people to see, because it's sort of pulled from real life a little bit," Witherspoon gushed.

The Morning Show was up for three Emmys at Monday night's awards show, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.

While they didn't take home any trophies, that didn't stop the cast from enjoying the night. Witherspoon, who hit the carpet in a dark blue sequined gown which she accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace and black stilettos, caught up with her colleagues and posed for pics with everyone from Christina Ricci, Laura Linney and more.

She even got a special shout-out from Lizzo! See that moment and more from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards below.

RELATED CONTENT

Reese Witherspoon Exudes Classic Glamour at 2022 Emmys

Mindy Kaling Praises B.J. Novak’s Godfather Skills and Reacts to Jon Hamm Joining 'The Morning Show!

Jon Hamm Joins 'The Morning Show' Cast For Season 3

Emmys 2022: Lizzo Surprises Reese Witherspoon With 'Bad B***h' Honor Before Her Big Win! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery