Reese Witherspoon Says Jon Hamm's 'The Morning Show' Character Is Pulled From Real Life (Exclusive)
Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Jon Hamm on 'The Morning Show' and S…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Having Marital Issues
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Describes Dynamic Between Si…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
Creative Arts Emmys 2022: Adele, RuPaul and More Receive Honors
Emmys 2022: Quinta Brunson (Full Backstage Interview)
'Sister Wives' Premiere: Kody's Reveals Biggest Fear About Chris…
Royals in Mourning: What’s Next for Family Following Death of Qu…
‘Ozark’ Cast Teases Series Finale Ending! (Exclusive)
Patrick Dempsey’s Kids ‘Freaked Out’ Over His Silver Hair Transf…
Queen Elizabeth's Death: What's Next From Prince William and Pri…
Beyoncé’s Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party: Kim Kardashian, Drak…
Rachael Ray Reveals She Built Her Home in Italy Over Zoom (Exclu…
Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With William & Kate to Mourn the Q…
‘The Talk’ Celebrates Season 13 Premiere With a Carnival!
Reese Witherspoon can't say much about season 3 of The Morning Show, but she did tease what fans can expect from Jon Hamm's character when the show returns. ET spoke with Witherspoon at the Apple TV+ Emmys after-party Monday, where she shared her excitement for the Emmy-nominated show's upcoming season.
"I don't think I can tell you anything," Witherspoon admitted. "I wish I could! But it's fun -- obviously, Jen and I are back. We've added Jon Hamm. We still have the amazing Karen Pittman and Billy Crudup, and so many of the cast members that people love."
She continued, "I guess I can say -- is it after the pandemic? I can't tell you anything, but it's really juicy and good. There's lots of new characters."
As far as Hamm joining the already star-studded cast, Witherspoon said it's been "seamless" having him on set.
"I mean, it's so seamless, he just walks on like he, ya know -- and he's playing this amazing character that I can't wait for people to see, because it's sort of pulled from real life a little bit," Witherspoon gushed.
The Morning Show was up for three Emmys at Monday night's awards show, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.
While they didn't take home any trophies, that didn't stop the cast from enjoying the night. Witherspoon, who hit the carpet in a dark blue sequined gown which she accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace and black stilettos, caught up with her colleagues and posed for pics with everyone from Christina Ricci, Laura Linney and more.
She even got a special shout-out from Lizzo! See that moment and more from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards below.
RELATED CONTENT
Reese Witherspoon Exudes Classic Glamour at 2022 Emmys
Mindy Kaling Praises B.J. Novak’s Godfather Skills and Reacts to Jon Hamm Joining 'The Morning Show!
Jon Hamm Joins 'The Morning Show' Cast For Season 3
Related Gallery