Reese Witherspoon Exudes Classic Glamour at 2022 Emmys

Reese Witherspoon hit the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night and her gown was nothing short of glamorous.

Witherspoon wore a dark blue sequined gown and accessorized the look with a stunning diamond necklace and black stilettoes. She posed for pictures on the carpet solo, smiling and waving to the cameras.

The Morning Show is up for three Emmys: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.

Witherspoon spoke to ET in July about her excitement over receiving the Emmy nom, and how "thrilled" she was that the show was acknowledged.

"I was actually on an airplane and then I landed and then I got the news about the Emmy nomination," Witherspoon told ET. "I was so thrilled, just thrilled, to see how many nominations we got for Morning Show. It's really a labor of love for all of us and we're a family. We were all very excited that our show is being acknowledged."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

