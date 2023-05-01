'The Morning Show' Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3's Fall Debut
Ahead of The Morning Show's eagerly awaited return with season 3 in the fall, Apple TV+ renewed the hit drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for a fourth season.
The news comes as the two stars recently wrapped filming on the new episodes, which continues to follow the interconnected lives and personalities that make up the titular a.m. talk show's team at a TV network struggling to modernize with the times.
Season 3, which is directed by Mimi Leder and led by showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, features several new additions to the sprawling ensemble cast, including Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie as well as Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales in recurring roles.
The upcoming season also sees the return of season 2 newcomers Julianna Margulies and Greta Lee, who will appear alongside Emmy-winner Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman and others.
While plot details are still under wraps, Witherspoon has dropped a few hints about season 3, teasing to ET that "it's really juicy and good" and that "there is lots of romance this year." Not only that, but when it comes to all the new additions to the cast, she said they all "have just upped the game."
The Morning Show season 3 debuts in the fall on Apple TV+. Seasons 1-2 are now streaming.
