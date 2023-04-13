Jennifer Garner Reacts to Idea of Joining 'The Morning Show' and Details Upcoming 51st Birthday (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner, we've got a role for you on The Morning Show!
ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Garner at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, where Turner shared her ideas for potential guest starring spot on the hit series.
After Garner noted that she'd like to work alongside her The Last Thing He Told Me executive producer, Reese Witherspoon, Turner threw out the idea of the Yes Day joining the fellow Apple TV+ series Jennifer Aniston's character's sister.
"Oh!" an intrigued Garner said in response to the idea. When asked if she'd consider it, Garner said, "Of course!"
She added, "I would love to work with those ladies. Put me in, coach."
Something else Garner is ready for? Her 51st birthday.
While she's planning to keep things low-key, Garner said she still has something special in mind for 15.
"You know, I honestly threw myself such a big party for my 50th birthday, that my 51st I feel like is a little more lo-pro," Garner, who turns 51 on April 17 said. "I don't really know what we're going to do. I know we're planting trees. That's it."
In her new series, The Last Thing He Told Me, which marks her first time helming a TV show since her Alias days, Garner plays Hannah, who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, to find the truth behind why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.
As for what it's been like being back on TV, Garner said she loves it, adding that being back on set brings her a sense of happiness.
"There are things I love about TV uniquely. I love telling a story for longer than just one block of time. I love watching it unfold and I love the continuity," Garner gushed. "I'm so happy on set, so, I just love to be with the crew for an extended period of time, and to spend that much time with the cast. There's just a deepening of all of those relationships."
She's also gotten her family involved in the show, reading the book the series is based on with her 14-year-old daughter, Seraphina. While her kids -- whom she shares with ex, Ben Affleck -- haven't seen the show yet, Garner said they're proud of their mom.
"My kids haven't seen the series. I mean I do they are proud," she said. "I think they are excited, and they're ready for me to be home."
The Last Thing He Told Me will premiere globally on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes airing April 14th, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.
