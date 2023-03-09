Jennifer Garner is desperately seeking answers in the first official trailer for her new series, The Last Thing He Told Me.

The actress stars in Apple TV+'s new limited series based on the best-selling novel by Laura Dave, which on Thursday released a terrifying, pulse-pounding two-minute look at the seven-part mystery drama premiering Friday, April 14. The trailer also reveals Garner's Alias co-star, Victor Garber, to have a supporting role.

Created and adapted by Dave, the series -- executive produced by Reese Witherspoon -- follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), in order to find the truth about why her husband, Owen (Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), has mysteriously disappeared.

The trailer opens with Hannah receiving an ominous handwritten note by Owen with one simple demand: "Protect her." Soon, everything begins to unravel for Hannah as she discovers that her husband has been missing for over 24 hours and he had somehow given his daughter, Bailey, a duffle bag filled with rolled-up bills.

"Your husband is not who he thinks he is," Hannah is warned, prompting her to respond the only way anyone in this predicament would: "Why are you making him sound like some criminal mastermind?"

As Hannah and Bailey team up to find out the truth, it's clear they're in "imminent danger." Watch the trailer below.

In the first official photos, released in January, Garner has a lot on her mind as she holds a piece of paper in one image.

In the other, she has her arms crossed as she looks over at her stepdaughter in an empty stadium.

Co-created by Dave and Josh Singer, who are married, the series also stars Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

Witherspoon is an executive producer, alongside Garner, Dave, Singer and Lauren Neustadter. Olivia Newman directed the pilot episode.

The novel was published in May 2021 and reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. It remained on the list for more than one year.

