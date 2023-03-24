The Mean Girls musical movie continues to add A-list actors to its cast! Based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Paramount Pictures' new Mean Girls film will see the return of some familiar faces and a host of new ones too.

With Jon Hamm stepping into the role of Coach Carr, Busy Philipps confirmed in the role of Regina George's mom, and Jenna Fischer set to star as Cady Heron's mom, ET is taking a look at the cast -- from newcomers like Reneé Rapp to the OG of the Mean Girls squad, Tina Fey.

Newcomers

Jon Hamm

The Top Gun: Maverick star will play Coach Carr, who appears in the Mean Girls movie -- as a sexual predator exposed in the Burn Book -- but was not featured in the original Broadway musical. This is far from Hamm's first collaboration with Fey, however. The actor received Emmy nominations for his guest appearances on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Busy Philipps

Philipps will step into Amy Poehler's shoes, playing Mrs. George, Regina George's mother, the role the SNL alum originated in the 2004 flick. Philipps has had a lengthy career, starring in shows like Dawson's Creek, Cougar Town and Girls5eva, hosting her own talk show, Busy Tonight, and appearing in such films as Made of Honor and I Feel Pretty.

Jenna Fischer

Fischer will be taking on the role of Ms. Heron, a role originally played by Ana Gasteyer in the original film. Viewers best know Fischer as Pam Beesly from NBC’s The Office, which earned her a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nom in 2007. Her feature credits include Blades of Glory, Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris,Solitary Man, Mike White’s Brad’s Status,Hall Pass and A Little Help.

Angourie Rice

Rice will be taking on the lead role of Cady Heron, which was made famous by Lindsay Lohan. Rice is an Australian actress with international credits including Spider-Man: Far From Home and Black Mirror: Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.

Reneé Rapp

Rapp will be returning as Regina George after previously taking over the role on Broadway. Fans may know Rapp best for her role on HBO Max's The Sex Live of College Girls. In December, Rapp spoke to ET about joining the movie. "It's going to be a very exciting, authentic take on what Mean Girls is and what Mean Girls means to us as kids," the 23-year-old actress said.

"That's what I think is so cool, because I feel like a lot of things get remade and... it feels like, 'OK, why are we doing this?' But for me, it's so sick because Mean Girls was such a big part of my childhood. So I'm like, 'Oh, so this is what this meant to me and my generation,'" she continued. "It's a huge impact. What Tina did is big."

Bebe Wood

Wood is taking on the role of Gretchen Weiners, toaster strudel heir and member of the Plastics. Wood is best known for her work in Love, Victor, The Real O'Neals and The New Normal.

Avantika Vandanapu

Vandanapu will complete the trio as Karen Smith. Her most recent projects include the Rebel Wilson-led Senior Year as well as a part in season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Christopher Briney

Briney will play Cady Heron's love interest and on-again/off-again boyfriend to Regina George, Aaron Samuels. Briney is best known for his work in the series The Summer I Turned Pretty, as well as the 2020 film Dalí Land.

Auli’i Cravalho

Cravalho is taking on the role of Janis Ian, Regina George's foe, and the very first person Cady befriends after transferring to North Shore High School. Cravalho made her acting debut as the voice of the titular character in 2016's Moana. She went on to star in the NBC drama series Rise, Netflix's All Together Now and the Hulu romantic comedy Crush.

Jaquel Spivey

Spivey, who played Damian Leigh in the film's Broadway adaptation, is reprising the role in the movie musical. A best friend to Janis Ian, Damian is also one of the first people Cady meets on her very first day at North Shore High. Spivey's most notable roles include Mean Girls the Musical and The Amber Ruffin Show.

OGs

Tina Fey

Fey, who wrote both the original film and the musical, is returning for the movie musical adaptation. While it's not clear what role she'll take on, she famously appeared as math teacher Ms. Norbury in the 2004 film.

Tim Meadows

Meadows, meanwhile, famously portrayed the role of North Shore High's principal, Mr. Duvall. During a recent visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers, Fey, who did not confirm what roles the two will be playing, referenced her and Meadows' roles by joking, "We couldn't age out, teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan's Island was at a trade show and you're like, 'Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.'"

Fey also revealed that the movie musical will begin filming on March 6.

The Original Crew

As for the original Mean Girls crew of Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert, there's no word yet if they will be included in the film, though Seyfried did tell ET that the foursome would be interested in making a cameo in the film.

"All four of us are 100 percent into it," Seyfried said before sharing her ideas about who they could play. "Maybe the mothers of our characters?" she mused. "That's what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script."

