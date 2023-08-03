Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Postpartum Body While Quoting 'Mean Girls'

Lindsay Lohan is obviously not a regular mom. The actress dropped a classic Mean Girls quote while showing off her postpartum body in a new post just weeks after giving birth.

The 37-year-old actress gave birth to her first child, a son named Luai, in July. At the time, her rep told ET that she and husband Bader Shammas were "over-the-moon in love" with their new addition.

Now, the star is opening up about her changing body in a new post, posing in a pair of classic postpartum undies by FridaMom with an expression of new mama bliss on her smiling face.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom."

Of course, it was only a matter of time before Amy Poehler's iconic line from the 2004 film -- "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom" -- entered Lohan's regular lexicon. With Mean Girls set to reach its 20th anniversary next April, that quote continues to be a mainstay on mom culture shirts, mugs, and everything in between.

Lohan and Shammas, a Dubai-based financier, first announced they were expecting in March 2023. Lohan shared the news with her fans on Instagram, posting a "coming soon" photo with the caption, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏👶🍼."

Lohan shared a carousel of photos featuring her growing bump in April, captioning the collection, "Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊."

Among Lohan's most vocal public supporters is her former Freaky Friday co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, who has showered the new mom with praise on social media and recently sent over a gift package filled with sweet books for the newborn.

When news of Lohan's pregnancy broke, Curtis adorably gushed over her on Instagram.

"My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!" Curtis wrote. "So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be."

