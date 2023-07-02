Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Says She's Feeling Blessed on 37th Birthday

Birthday blessings all around for Lindsay Lohan!

On Sunday, the Freaky Friday actress turned 37 and celebrated with a new selfie.

"Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! 🙏🎂🥰☺️💖💕feeling blessed! ✨✨✨," she wrote.

Lohan was fresh-faced as she wore a white T-shirt and puckered up for the camera -- keeping her baby bump out of the frame. The birthday girl's comments were filled with wishes from her adoring fans and followers. Lohan shared the same picture on her Instagram Story.

In addition to the pic, Lohan shared well-wishes she received from others including Christian Siriano and her little sister, Aliana.

Lohan's birthday comes after Us Weekly confirmed that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting a son. The publication broke the baby's sex news Friday while adding that the Mean Girls star's pregnancy "has been smooth and amazing." What's more, the couple's already "debating baby names," with the outlet reporting that the pair are "keeping a list and there are family suggestions," too.

Citing an insider, the outlet also reported that the baby's surname is set in stone. The source told Us Weekly that "Lindsay is traditional and it's even more exciting because she now has an even greater bond with her husband because their son will carry his last name."

In an interview with Allure, the mommy-to-be admitted that while she's ready to embark on her motherhood journey she's also overwhelmed, but in "a good way."

"Happy tears," she told the magazine. "That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion."

She added, "It's overwhelming. In a good way."

