Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Are Having a Baby Boy

This is so fetch. Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, are having a baby boy!
Us Weekly broke the baby's sex news Friday while adding that the Mean Girls star's pregnancy "has been smooth and amazing." What's more, the couple's already "debating baby names," with the outlet reporting that the pair are "keeping a list and there are family suggestions," too.
Citing an insider, the outlet also reported that the baby's surname is set in stone. The source told Us Weekly that "Lindsay is traditional and it's even more exciting because she now has an even greater bond with her husband because their son will carry his last name."
Earlier this month, the Freaky Friday star opened up to Allure and admitted that while she's ready to embark on her motherhood journey she's also overwhelmed, but in "a good way."
"Happy tears," she told the magazine. "That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion."
She added, "It's overwhelming. In a good way."
It was back in March when the 36-year-old shared the big news on her Instagram page, posting a "coming soon" photo with the caption, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼."
Since announcing her pregnancy, Lohan has been putting her baby bump on display, like in May when she posed for a poolside snap.
Lohan's far from the only one gushing over the big baby news. Her big screen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis, is also over the moon. In April, Curtis, who played Lohan's mom in Freaky Friday, reposted a series of photos from Lohan's baby shower, offering praise and well-wishes for her former co-star.
"My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be," Curtis wrote on Instagram.
Among the projects Lohan has on the horizon includes a follow-up to the 2003 comedy. And, in her interview with Allure, Lohan shared that Curtis has shared sound advice for being a working parent in Hollywood.
"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," Lohan told Allure. "And she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"
