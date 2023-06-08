Lindsay Lohan is ready to embark on her motherhood journey. In March, the Freaky Friday star revealed that she and husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child.

In a new interview with Allure, the 36-year-old shares how excited she is for her upcoming role as a mother.

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she tells the publication, where she graces the cover and shows off her baby bump.

While she is taking in the moment, the Mean Girls actress admits that her emotions are taking over.

"Happy tears," she says. "That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion."

She adds, "It's overwhelming. In a good way."

While she is feeling all the emotions, Lohan shares that her pregnancy reveal to her husband could have been a little more exciting.

"It was so unexciting," she says of the moment she told Shammas she was expecting. "I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, 'Guess what?' He goes, 'We are?'"

On top of preparing for motherhood, Lohan is focused on her upcoming projects. One in particular, the follow-up to 2003's Freaky Friday, which also starred Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan admits her on-screen mom has shared some sound advice for being a working parent in Hollywood.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," Lohan tells Allure. "And she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

Since announcing her pregnancy, Lohan has been putting her baby bump on display.

Last week, the actress took to Instagram to show off her bump in a relaxing poolside snap.

As for what's next in her career, Lohan tells the magazine that she's interested in producing and starring in romantic comedies.

"I know that arena so well. I've dreamed of working with [Martin] Scorsese and [Benicio] del Toro, but I'm not going to try and exec-produce their movies. I'm not going to be like, 'Oh, I want to do a Marvel.' Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about. Dubai gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next."

Lohan also shares what it's been like living in Dubai for the past eight years. "Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day. But I love it," she says. "I really love structure, because I didn't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set."

