Lindsay Lohan is finally showing off her baby bump.
Lindsay, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, shared a picture of herself in a knit dress on her Instagram Story, showing off her growing baby bump.
The green-and-white collared dress hugged her stomach as she posed for the photo. Lindsay took the selfie during her stay at The New York EDITION, a luxury hotel that she called her "home away from home" in an Instagram post on Monday.
Last week, the 36-year-old actress was celebrated by her family and friends during a baby shower.
At the time, Lindsay's mom, Dina Lohan, told ET, "What a beautiful baby shower we gave my sweet angel Lindsay this weekend, surrounded by family and friends, filled with the utmost joy and love. We are blessed and over the moon in anticipation for our baby miracle to arrive."
In March, Lindsay announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband. For the sweet announcement, the Mean Girls star shared a picture of a white onesie that read, "Coming Soon."
Next to the photo, Lohan wrote, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏👶🍼."
"I am over the moon, filled with so much joy and happiness for my daughter and her husband, and my family is thrilled. It's a beautiful time for us all," Dina said.
A source also confirmed to ET that the production of the actress' latest holiday film was put on hold.
"Production on Lindsay Lohan's next Christmas movie for Netflix has been delayed because of her pregnancy," the source said.
So far, no additional details about Lindsay's baby have been revealed.
Lindsay and Bader, who is a Dubai-based financier, tied the knot in April 2022.
