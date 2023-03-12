Lindsay Lohan Reacts to Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen's Parody of 'The Parent Trap' on 'Saturday Night Live'
‘The Parent Trap’ Reunion: Lindsay Lohan and Cast Reveal Behind-…
'The Rookie: Feds’ Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour! (Exclusive)
‘Scream VI’: Behind the Scenes With Hayden Panettiere and Jenna …
Dolly Parton: Rare Interviews and Behind-the-Scenes Moments From…
Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick: Go Behind the Scenes of Their N…
Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look Making New Music Wit…
Go Behind the Scenes of Adam Lambert's Rehearsals for His New Al…
'Scream VI': Hayden Panettiere on Returning to Hit Franchise and…
Tiffany Haddish Sings Rihanna's 'Diamonds' Ahead of Super Bowl H…
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Cara Delevingne Taking Time to 'Heal' and Enjoying Next Chapter …
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Twinning With Rihanna During Super Bowl Perf…
Why Cardi B and Offset Almost Missed Super Bowl LVII
Jon Favreau Reflects on MCU Origin and Plays Coy on 'The Mandalo…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Super Bowl LVII Commercials: Inside Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper …
Shakira Seemingly Shades Ex Gerard Pique in Cryptic Valentine's …
‘90 Day’ Home Tour! Inside Loren and Alexei’s Florida Condo (Exc…
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Details Falling in Love With 24-Year-Old…
They're, like, twins! Jenna Ortega proved she's more than the stone-faced Wednesday Addams while hosting this weekend's Saturday Night Live.
During one hilarious sketch with her Wednesday co-star and former SNL cast member, Fred Armisen, Ortega gave her best Lindsay Lohan impression, pretending to be one of the twins in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.
In the sketch, she attempts to recreate the cabin scene where the girls find out that they're actually sisters, but is forced to act opposite Armisen, who doesn't exactly follow the script.
Ortega does an impressive impression of the part as she attempts to film the recreation in the sketch, and even managed to catch the attention of the film's original star, Lohan.
Lohan reposted the video tagging Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers, SNL, Ortega, and Armisen. She added a "Bravo" GIF with a love, heart, and laughing face emoji for good measure.
Meyers also reposted the video without comment.
For more Parent Trap fun, check out the links below:
RELATED CONTENT:
'SNL': Jenna Ortega Gets Help from 'Wednesday' Co-Star Fred Armisen
'Parent Trap' Reunion: Lisa Ann Walter Brings Elaine Hendrix to SAGs
Lindsay Lohan Recreates an Iconic 'Parent Trap' Moment on TikTok