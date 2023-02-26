Meredith Blake and Chessy are together once more! ET's Denny Directo spoke to Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix at the 2023 SAG Awards Sunday, where they shared how the epic Parent Trap reunion came to be.

"Well, I invited my date, but then my date flew, and it took her nineteen hours to get here because of the weather, and a little diversion to Vegas, three other planes that were made late and she got here," the Abbott Elementary star explained.

"I got here, and I was determined," Hendrix said about ensuring that she made it to the SAG Awards Sunday. "She asked me to be her date, I showed up as her date."

Hendrix dressed the part too, rocking a fitted tuxedo. Walter, meanwhile, was in a black strapless gown that was the perfect match for the old Hollywood glam vibe the pair were serving on the red carpet.

"It's the best-looking date in a tux I think I've ever had," Walter gushed of her former co-star.

As for the motivation behind Hendrix's look, she told ET that once Walter asked her to be her date, she knew exactly what she needed to do.

"I showed up to be Lisa Ann Walter's date and when she asked me, I was like, 'Oh, I knew exactly what I needed to wear.' So, I got a lady's tuxedo. It's my first one ever, and I'm madly in love with it."

"We have sort of matching hair accessories," Walter added of the hair clip tucked into their pin curls.

The 59-year-old actress, who is a first-time nominee for her work on Abbott, said she manifested both her look and Sunday's monumental SAG Awards moment.

"It was almost six -- it was about five years and four months ago, I was at a store downtown, and I said, 'I'm gonna wear this to the SAG Awards.' Now mind you, I was entirely unemployed," Walter recalled. "So, everyone's like gagging, because they're like, 'You manifested this,' and I showed it to my mom, who has passed, and I'm sort of carrying her with me."

She continued, "I've got my Nana's shoe clips on the front of my shoes, and I've got my mom's Lucite clutch from the fifties, so, it's a little bit of an homage, and my other secret is that I'm wearing my lucky panties."

Walter also talked to ET about her past and future colliding when her Abbott Elementary co-star Quinta Brunson recently sat next to her Parent Trap co-star Lindsay Lohan at the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion Week.

"It was a little worlds collide-y but I loved it and they got along so well and they're the same age," she noted. "I can't believe it."

When told that the internet speculated that Brunson and Lohan were most likely gushing about her during the show, Walter shared, "They both texted me afterwards and said that that that's what was happening so I was just like, I mean, I love them both so much."

