Christian Siriano's latest fashion show was a family affair for Lindsay Lohan. Two of her younger siblings, Ali, 29 and Dakota, 26, walked in the designer's Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday.

ET spoke to Lindsay and her mother, Dina, after the show, where they gushed over the pair.

"Very," Lindsay, 36, said, when asked how proud she was of her siblings for walking in Siriano's show.

Dina seconded her daughter's sentiment, adding, "I'm so grateful. What a beautiful show. I'm so proud of Christian as well. It was a mom moment."

She continued, "I'm just happy and grateful."

Lindsay shared a look at their runway moment on her Instagram Stories, with the duo strutting their stuff down the rose-bush lined runway.

In addition to pics snapped of the pair on the runway, Ali shared several BTS moments from the display on her Instagram Stories, as well as a look at her brother backstage.

In addition to Lindsay's supermodel siblings, model Coco Rocha was also seen on Siriano's runway.

The show's front row was filled with famous faces as well, with Lindsay sitting alongside Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles.

Lindsay, Brunson and Stiles posed for pics ahead of the show, each in their own Siriano moment. Stiles opted for a magenta satin dress, with Lindsay in a silky bronze co-ord which featured a long cape.

The Abbott Elementary star, meanwhile, was super chic in head-to-black, rocking a strapless gown, hat and black sunglasses.

Stiles shared a selfie of the trio, who were all smiles at the show, on Instagram, writing, "I got gussied up and ran into these fabulous ladies! Thank you @csiriano 👏👠⚡️."

Brunson re-posted the pic to her Instagram Stories along with leaving behind three red heart emojis in the comments.

Lindsay shared another look at the fab group with the caption, "Thanks to @csiriano I got to have an fab #nyfw kick off with these talented beauties! 💖."

InStyle Magazine also shared a video from the show, which saw the ladies looking as fashion-forward as ever while being photographed ahead of Siriano's show. The video also saw Lindsay enjoying herself and speaking to other guests seated in the front row.

"Spotted: #LindsayLohan, #QuintaBrunson, and #JuliaStiles looking GORG at @csiriano’s #NYFW show at Gotham Hall. 🎥: @foxddanielle," InStyle captioned the clip.

ET spoke to the designer himself ahead of the Audrey Hepburn-inspired show where he shared his excitement over the stars on and off the runway.

"So, her brother and sister are walking in the show tonight," Siriano said of having Lindsay's siblings on the catwalk. "Which is so funny tonight. And I kind of forgot that. But then I was like, Yep."

He continued, "I just, I love Lindsay so much. She's such a wonderful person. And I'm so happy that she's here. And also Quinta, who is literally like, the most amazing actress ever, who's winning every award known to man and I'm like, 'I can't believe you can be here.' And for me, I should be there for you. And one of my icons, Julia Stiles, who I love so much -- it'll just be a fun little group."

