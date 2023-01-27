Anne Hathaway Is Making the Internet Wild Over Clips of Her Dancing at Paris Fashion Week
Anne Hathaway on Upcoming 40th Birthday and Stepping Into Her Ne…
Tim Allen Flashes 'Home Improvement' Co-Star in Resurfaced Clip …
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome Baby Girl
Oscars 2023: Watch the Nominations for Major Categories
Gerard Butler Says His Motorcycle Accident Made Him 'Appreciate …
Why Prince Andrew Has Stepped Down From His Royal Duties
King Charles Removes Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace
Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Britney Spears’ Privacy Amid So…
Victoria Lee, Rising MMA Star, Dead at 18
Bristol Palin Is Open to Having More Kids, But There's a Catch! …
Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed Her on 'Home Improveme…
Randy Gonzalez Father From TikTok Duo Enkyboys Dies at 35
Tim McGraw and Post Malone Take On-Stage Falls
Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25
Lindsie Chrisley and Nanny Faye Visit Todd at His Florida Prison
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Their Co-Parenting Philoso…
Kylie Jenner Responds to TikTok Poking Fun at Son Aire's Name
The Dancer Wears Valentino! Anne Hathaway has no problem getting down with her bad self. The 40-year-old actress let loose at the after-party for the Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show and the Internet may not recover.
In a series of short clips, Hathaway is seen breaking it down on the dance floor to the 2001 hit "Lady Marmalade" from the Moulin Rogue soundtrack.
At the party, Hathaway tosses her long brunette locks as she bops to the beat of the music and sings along.
She's still wearing her leopard-printed mini-dress and matching tights and heels, which she wore to the show.
Earlier in the day, Hathaway walked the red carpet at the fashion show with her husband, Adam Schulman. The pair posed together at the high-fashion event.
Back in October 2022, Hathaway spoke with ET about living in the moment when it comes to big events.
"I'm so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I'm in a place where I'm able to enjoy it differently," she said at the time. "I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared."
She added that now she's able to appreciate things more and to not feel anxious, "I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it. I'm so focused and connected to my gratitude, to be in a place this wonderful."
RELATED CONTENT:
See Anne Hathaway's Fierce Style at Paris Fashion Week
Anne Hathaway on If Nate Is The Real Villain In 'Devil Wears Prada'
Anne Hathaway Says She's Pulling for 'Princess Diaries 3' (Exclusive)