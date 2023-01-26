The devil may wear Prada, but this week, Anne Hathaway was in some dreamy Maison Valentino -- and on quite the glamorous date night to boot.

The WeCrashed star was sparkling from head to toe in an embellished leopard-print ensemble -- including a mini dress, matching tights, heels and a clutch -- as she stepped out for the Valentino Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 show in Paris on Wednesday night.

The Oscar winner was joined by her husband, Adam Shulman, for the glitzy occasion, marking a new public sighting of the A-list pair. The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to two sons.

Hathaway has been in the midst of an "Anne-assaince" in recent years, including her milestone 10th wedding anniversary, 40th birthday, an array of new roles and headline-making style. But for the longtime actress, the biggest thing on her to-do list is to enjoy it.

Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"I’m so lucky in that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate," she previously told ET, "but I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently." Recalling her anxiety at past Hollywood events, she said, "The only thing I could feel was scared."

Said Hathaway, "I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it."

As for the next decade, she has a few goals in mind. "My personal goal is to surf more," she said. "My professional goal is to surprise myself."

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Hathaway on If Nate Is The Real Villain In 'Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway Says She's Pulling for 'Princess Diaries 3' (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway Details Overcoming Anxiety and Upcoming 40th Birthday

Anne Hathaway on ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel, Accidental Fashion Outfit

Anne Hathaway on ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel and Accidental Fashion Week Moment (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery