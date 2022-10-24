Anne Hathaway Says She's 'Pulling' for 'Princess Diaries 3' (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway is always ready for a return to Genovia!

The actress recently sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to discuss her upcoming movie, Armageddon Time, but also took a moment to rave about the possibility of making a Princess Diaries 3 and the chance to work with the "magnificent" Julie Andrews once again.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway shared. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

However, having worked with the legendary actress twice before -- as well as many other A-listers -- doesn't make Hathaway immune to getting starstruck. She opened up to ET about clamming up on the set of Armageddon Time when she first met co-star Anthony Hopkins.

"I'm not embarrassed. I think it would happen to anybody," she shared. "I don't even think he noticed. I think he just accepts people in whatever state they're in. I went home, and I shook it off, and I came back in the next day, and then we found each other."

Hathaway said making the film -- which follows a Jewish family living in Queens in the 1980s -- was a "very personal" experience for her, noting that one of the underlying themes is the idea that "family's more complicated often than we feel comfortable discussing."

"This is a film about a home in which love and violence coexist," she explained. "I think that it's going to resonate with people, a lot of people, that family is a complicated thing."

She also shared a personal connection to the movie through her own family life.

"I wanted to bring aspects of the film home, because my husband is Jewish and so I had a lot of questions for him," Hathaway shared. "It was not lost on me, the extraordinary responsibility of playing a Jewish woman, when these aren't roles that come around very often, and what it meant for me who is not raised that way and was not born into that religion."

"I wanted to make sure I did a good job and I covered every base and didn't leave any stone unturned," she added. "My husband was an absolutely invaluable resource to me in this one."

Armageddon Time is in theaters Oct. 28.

