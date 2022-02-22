Lindsay Lohan Recreates an Iconic 'Parent Trap' Moment on TikTok
‘The Parent Trap’ Reunion: Lindsay Lohan and Cast Reveal Behind-…
Lisa Ann Walter on Starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’ and If a ‘Par…
‘The Batman’: Go Behind the Scenes With Robert Pattinson and Zoë…
'The Batman': Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Reveal Details Be…
Go Behind the Scenes of Classic Super Bowl Commercials (Flashbac…
Go Behind the Scenes of Eugene Levy’s Super Bowl Commercial (Exc…
’Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue: Secrets Behind Nicole Kidman and…
Tiffany Haddish and Her ‘Afterparty’ Co-Stars Reveal Who’s the B…
Chloe and Halle Bailey Share the Legacy They Hope ‘Grown-ish’ Le…
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
'And Just Like That' Finale: Miranda Makes a Surprising Choice W…
Jeff Zucker Steps Down as CNN President After Disclosing Relatio…
‘And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone on the Loss of TV Husband Wi…
Chris Lane Admits He Never Wanted to Be a Husband or Father Befo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Tears Up Over Other Wives' Crumbling Marri…
Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to one of her most iconic roles. The actress recently took to TikTok to recreate one of her famous lines from The Parent Trap. “you heard it here first. #theparenttrap,” she captioned the video.
In the clip, Lohan looks at the camera as she delivers the line. “Yes, you want to know the difference between us,” before switching gears and mouthing the line delivered by her other character, Annie: “I have class and you don’t."
So far, the video has been watched over 2 million times.
In The Parent Trap, Lohan played twins Hallie and Annie Parker, who find out that they were separated by their parents, played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson. The girls finally discover each other, after ending up at the same camp.
@lindsaylohan I’m on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow♬ original sound - lindsaylohan
In June, Lohan shared a picture of herself in character, holding on to her little brother, Cody, in honor of his birthday.
“Love you so much Dakota! So blessed to be your big sister. Wishing you the best of best birthdays! Love you 😘 @dakotalohan," Lohan captioned the cute photo, outside of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London, where several scenes in the movie were filmed.
Although she uses the app sparingly, the Mean Girls actress is no stranger to TikTok. Prior to her latest video, the actress shared clips of her Super Bowl spot with Planet Fitness. Earlier this month, Lohan filmed a video making her official debut.
“I’m on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow,” she captioned the video.
“Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan,” the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star told the camera. “And, guess what? Now, I’m on TikTok.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Hilary Duff’s Surprising Reaction to Video of Kids Mistaking Her for Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Plans for Wedding to Fiancé Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas