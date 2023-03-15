Lindsay Lohan's Ex Samantha Ronson Reacts to Her Baby News

LiLo is getting lots of love surrounding her baby news! On Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Lohan's ex, DJ Samantha Ronson, briefly spoke withTMZ after the 36-year-old actress announced the news on Instagram.

"I wish her all the best," Ronson, 45, said. "It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby."

Ronson and Lohan dated on and off for years before finally splitting up for good in 2009.

In 2019, Lohan told Howard Stern that she and Ronson were "friends" now, and added that their romance felt more like a close friendship at the time.

“We were more friends than anything,” Lohan said, adding, "We were always more like best friends."

During the same interview with Stern, Lohan opened up about coming out as bisexual.

“I was the first one who was like, that came out about, really, for my age,” Lohan said.

The Mean Girls star shared that she was expecting a baby by posting a photo of a white onesie on Instagram with the words, "Coming soon..." written across the front.

"We are blessed and excited! 🙏👶🍼," she captioned the pic.

Shortly after the announcement, ET spoke with Lohan's former pal, Paris Hilton, who recently welcomed her first child.

"I'm so excited for her," she said. "I know that she's always wanted to be a mom and she seems like she's in such an amazing place with her new man. So I'm just happy for her."

Hilton also had some advice for Lohan, telling ET, "Just take in all the special moments because they grow up so fast! [My son Phoenix] is only two months old, but every day he's growing more and more. So it's just good to soak in every moment."

