Lindsay Lohan's Ex Samantha Ronson Reacts to Her Baby News
Paris Hilton Shares What She Loves Most About Motherhood and Rea…
Oscars 2023: John Travolta Gets Choked Up Paying Tribute to Oliv…
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Watch Hugh Grant's Awkward Oscars Red Carpet Interview
Tems Explains the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Oscars Look (Excl…
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Mark Ballas Announces Retirement From 'Dancing With the Stars'
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
'When Calls the Heart' Season 10: Watch the First Footage!
What Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Think of Her Hollywood Walk of Fame H…
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Working Through ‘Trust Issues’ (…
Jamie Lee Curtis Dressed Like an Oscar In Case She Didn’t Win On…
2023 Oscars: Rihanna Shuts Down the Red Carpet
Inside Oscars 2023 After-Parties: What You Didn't See on TV!
Oscars 2023: All the Must-See Moments
How Kelly Clarkson's Divorce From Brandon Blackstock 'Destroyed'…
Adam Levine Says 'It's About Time' Blake Shelton Left 'The Voice…
Oscars 2023: Rihanna Performs 'Lift Me Up' as A$AP Rocky Cheers …
LiLo is getting lots of love surrounding her baby news! On Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas.
Lohan's ex, DJ Samantha Ronson, briefly spoke withTMZ after the 36-year-old actress announced the news on Instagram.
"I wish her all the best," Ronson, 45, said. "It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby."
Ronson and Lohan dated on and off for years before finally splitting up for good in 2009.
In 2019, Lohan told Howard Stern that she and Ronson were "friends" now, and added that their romance felt more like a close friendship at the time.
“We were more friends than anything,” Lohan said, adding, "We were always more like best friends."
During the same interview with Stern, Lohan opened up about coming out as bisexual.
“I was the first one who was like, that came out about, really, for my age,” Lohan said.
The Mean Girls star shared that she was expecting a baby by posting a photo of a white onesie on Instagram with the words, "Coming soon..." written across the front.
"We are blessed and excited! 🙏👶🍼," she captioned the pic.
Shortly after the announcement, ET spoke with Lohan's former pal, Paris Hilton, who recently welcomed her first child.
"I'm so excited for her," she said. "I know that she's always wanted to be a mom and she seems like she's in such an amazing place with her new man. So I'm just happy for her."
Hilton also had some advice for Lohan, telling ET, "Just take in all the special moments because they grow up so fast! [My son Phoenix] is only two months old, but every day he's growing more and more. So it's just good to soak in every moment."
RELATED CONTENT:
Paris Hilton Shares Her Motherhood Advice for Pregnant Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With First Child
Lindsay Lohan Reacts to Jenna Ortega's 'Parent Trap' Parody on 'SNL'
Related Gallery