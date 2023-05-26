Lindsay Lohan Proudly Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Poolside Swimsuit Pic
Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Her First Child
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
Steph & Ayesha Curry on Why They Jumped at the Chance to Work To…
Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Drama ‘More Damaging' to Their K…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Says Goodbye After 23 Seasons
EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Reacts to 'Gilmore Girls…
Cher, Oprah and Gayle King Remember Tina Turner With Touching St…
Kim Kardashian Shares Perfect Man Wish List on ‘The Kardashians’…
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Reportedly Battli…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
How Heidi Klum Feels About Turning 50 and How She Plans to Celeb…
Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62
Drew Barrymore Calls Ex Justin Long and Fiancée Kate Bosworth th…
Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Blake Shelton at Epic 'Voice' Wrap P…
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
Lindsay Lohan's latest pregnancy look is so fetch.
The 36-year-old Mean Girls actress is showing off her growing baby bump in a new poolside pic, rocking a black one-piece swimsuit and oversized shades over her glowing, makeup-free face. The star wears her hair pulled back in a simple bun and keeps the jewelry minimal with just her wedding band and a dainty bracelet featuring a blue flower charm.
The sweet photo comes one month after Lohan was feted by friends and family during a special baby shower in her honor. Calling the star her "sweet angel," Lohan's mom, Dina, told ET, "We are blessed and over the moon in anticipation for our baby miracle to arrive."
Lohan has been giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey recently, showing off her belly in a green-and-white knit dress via a mirror selfie last month. She also shared a slideshow of images from a series of recent get-togethers, gushing that she's "so grateful for all the wonderful people in my life."
In March, Lohan announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. For the sweet announcement, the star shared a picture of a white onesie that read, "Coming Soon."
Next to the photo, Lohan wrote, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏👶🍼."
Lohan and Shammas, who is a Dubai-based financier, tied the knot in April 2022.
At the time of her pregnancy announcement, a source confirmed to ET that the production of the actress' latest holiday film was put on hold.
"Production on Lindsay Lohan's next Christmas movie for Netflix has been delayed because of her pregnancy," the source said.
In the meantime, Lohan and her Freaky Friday co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, have been stirring up excitement about the possibility of reprising their beloved roles in a possible sequel.
Curtis reposted a series of images from Lohan's recent baby shower, offering praise and well-wishes.
"My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be," Curtis wrote on Instagram.
ET recently confirmed that a sequel is currently in development at Disney, and both Curtis -- fresh off a long-deserved Oscar win -- and Lohan, are both in talks to return. The women previously played mother and daughter in the 2003 version of the film.
Additionally, ET learned a script is being worked on by Elyse Hollander, a newcomer screenwriter best known for penning Blonde Ambition.
Lohan told ET back in November that she'd be down for the project.
"I love Jamie. I would definitely love to work together again, and we have spoken so we will see," she said. "I think when you work with such incredible people, you always want to have a chance to work with them again, especially when so much time has passed. And to share those experiences and bring something great back to life for a new audience to see and a different generation, I think it's just the best."
The comments came after Curtis made headlines when she spoke with ET in October about "recently" discussing the idea of reprising her role in the Disney classic.
Now, nearly two decades later, Curtis has insisted that Tess would "be a grandma," explaining that "just watching Lindsay try to be a grandma [in a sequel] makes me laugh, and then me being a grandma trying to take care of toddlers makes me laugh."
RELATED CONTENT:
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Talks for 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis Gushes Over Pregnant 'Film Daughter' Lindsay Lohan
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump in Knit Dress
Lindsay Lohan's Family and Friends Celebrate Her During Baby Shower
Related Gallery