Jamie Lee Curtis is not saying no to a Freaky Friday sequel. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with the Halloween Ends star about the possibility of reprising her role in the Disney classic, and where her character would be now, if a second film were to come to fruition.

"Only recently!" Curtis said when noted that she's spoken about revisiting the 2003 film -- a modern take on the 1976 original.

While she hasn't spoken to her co-star, Lindsay Lohan, about a sequel just yet, she said she'll talk to Disney if she wants to get the ball rolling.

The 2003 film, now almost 20 years old, sees Lohan as Anna Coleman, and Curtis as her mom, Tess. After receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, the pair wake up to discover that they've switched bodies, and are unable to switch back until a solution can be found.

As for what her character would be up to these days, Curtis said that she'd likely be a grandma.

"Well, she's gotta be a grandma," the 63-year-old screen star insisted. "I mean, I gotta be a grandma. And just watching Lindsay try to be a grandma makes me laugh, and then me being a grandma trying to take care of toddlers makes me laugh, so, I'm assuming it'll be something, or it won't be anything, we don't even know yet."

Although nothing is set in stone in regard to a Freaky Friday sequel, Curtis said she still keeps in touch with her on-screen daughter, adding that Lohan texted her out of the blue not long ago. A game the Halloween icon likes to play with fellow celebs when they text her, is ask them a random question to prove it's them -- which is exactly what Curtis did when Lohan hit her line.

"I got a text from her out of the blue one day, I hadn't talked to her in a year or so," Curtis shared. "I got a, 'Hey, Jamie, it's Lynds.' I said, 'Prove it.' She goes, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'What was the song that you and I tried to learn the rap in the middle of while we were shooting the french fry scene in the car in Freaky Friday when we were stuck in the car for hours?' And then she wrote back the answer."

The texter was indeed Lohan, who correctly identified the song as "Like I Love You" by Justin Timberlake.

"It's the rap in the middle of that song, that we were sitting there -- it was a tape deck in the car, and we had a pad, and they were shooting the cameras all around, but when they're reloading, we're like, 'Ma, what you wanna do.' OK, stop rolling, eat french fries in the scene and cut, reload, 'Ma, what you wanna do, I'm in front of you. Grab a friend. I can have fun with two.'"

Curtis said she not only remembers all the lines from Freaky Friday, but from every movie she's been a part of, including those in the Halloween franchise.



When it comes to revisiting the Halloween films again after bringing the franchise to a close 44 years later with Halloween Ends, Curtis said that she finds it "hard to imagine," adding that the Halloween saga feels "complete to her."

"I find it hard to imagine that another creative entity is going to come up with a way to talk about Laurie and Michael and that relationship, and or that conflict -- like that collision in a way that's going to make sense to me," Curtis, who has starred as the film's central character, Laurie Strode, in eight of the films since the franchise's inception in 1978, said.

Curtis returned to the franchise in 2018, after previously reprising the role of Laurie in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection.

"David Gordon Green, out of the blue in 2017 called me, and the 2018 movie was a really interesting idea -- what happens to people when they've been traumatized and haven't had any mental health support, and that exploded that movie," she explained. "And this last movie, it also honors the fact that her daughter has died, and we see what a little mental health support actually can give a person, which is you can live alongside grief, it doesn't have to overwhelm you, and I think that's important."

"So, I think we've said it all," Curtis continued. "I just can't imagine -- I mean, 'Guillermo del Toro, let's go.' I'm sure there are people who might, but I don't think so."

She added, "It feels very complete to me."

Halloween Ends releases in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.

