Twenty years after Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis played mother and daughter in 2003's Freaky Friday, the actresses are reuniting for a sequel film.

On Monday, 37-year-old Lohan officially confirmed the exciting news on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live after host Andy Cohen asked about rumors of a sequel.

"It is," Lohan said of the project being in the works. "I don't want to say too much."

Referencing her co-star, Curtis, Lohan added, "And we're both excited."

"I'm gonna speak for Jamie," she quipped.

In May 2023, ET confirmed that a sequel was in development at Disney, and both Curtis -- fresh off a long-deserved Oscar win -- and Lohan were both in talks to return.

Additionally, ET learned a script is being worked on by Elyse Hollander, a newcomer screenwriter best known for penning the Black List-beloved screenplay, Blonde Ambition.

Previously, Curtis and Lohan spoke with The New York Times to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their classic body-swap family comedy and opened up about their possible plans for working together in the future.

In fact, according to Curtis, she was one of the people championing a sequel project, based on suggestions she got from fans and reports during a recent press tour.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord," Curtis recalled. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that," Lohan shared. "So we're leaving it in the hands that be."

Lohan and Curtis also reflected on their time acting together and -- perhaps more telling of what fans might see in a potential sequel -- what they learned from the film about parenting.

"To have more patience," said Lohan, who welcomed her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, in July 2023. "You want to let them explore and live the way they need to live -- with boundaries."

As for Curtis -- who is the mom of two adult children -- she said the movie taught her to "suspend the judgment, open the ear, listen more."

"Also, as a parent, we’re sizing up all the time: shoes, clothes, foods. It’s all future thought," she added. "My lesson from Freaky Friday was to be where your feet are."

