Steph Curry Reveals He’s the Godfather of Lindsay Lohan’s Son Luai

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, were gifted a special token from none other than NBA legend Steph Curry during their recent date night.

The gesture took place following the Golden State Warriors' game on Saturday, Feb. 3, where despite the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime, Curry's outstanding performance of scoring 60 points made history.

Curry's exceptional play earned him the distinction of being the second player in NBA history to score over 60 points in a game at the age of 35 or older, a feat previously achieved only by the late Kobe Bryant.

The heartwarming post-game exchange between Curry, Lohan, and Shammas was captured in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). The trio stood side by side, beaming with smiles, as they posed for a photo with a signed Warriors jersey prominently displayed.

Curry, known for his generosity off the court as much as his skill on it, took a moment to share a hug with Lohan before departing. The signed jersey held more than just Curry's signature; it bore a touching message addressed to the couple's son, Luai, which read, "Your godparents love you!"

A spokesperson for Curry verified to the Today show that he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, are in fact the godparents to the Mean Girls star's son, who was born in July 2023.

Lohan wasted no time in sharing the touching moment with her followers, reposting Shammas' Instagram Story that offered a closer look at Curry's personalized message.

The connection between Ayesha Curry and Lohan extends beyond this touching gift exchange. Both stars are set to appear in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish, which is slated to premiere on March 15.

Lohan, whose multi-movie deal with Netflix was announced in March 2022, stars as Maddie, a woman who finds herself in a whirlwind romance after making a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland. The cast also includes Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour.

The film marks another milestone in Lohan's burgeoning relationship with Netflix, following the success of her 2022 holiday film, Falling for Christmas, and the highly anticipated Our Little Secret, set to feature Lohan alongside Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows and Chris Parnell.

