Lindsay Lohan is wasting no time getting back to work! Following her surprise cameo in the new Mean Girls movie, the 37-year-old actress is returning to the screen for Netflix's new holiday rom-com, Our Little Secret.

The forthcoming project -- which is part of Lohan's two-picture creative partnership with Netflix -- centers on two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas together after discovering that their current partners are siblings. Starring alongside Lohan are Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan, Brian Unger, and Lohan's very own 'Mean Girls' co-star, Tim Meadows.

Not only did Lohan and Meadows, 62, both star in the original 2004 film, but they also reprised their respective characters, Cady Heron and Principal Duvall, in the 2024 flick.

Speaking to ET at the movie's January premiere, Lohan reflected on what it means to be a part of such an iconic story. "It's stood the test of time," Lohan said of the original film. "I feel really grateful. I mean, it's not very often that you have all these movies that do that. Mean Girls really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it's also a really fun movie, so it's really a blessing."

The movie also reunited Lohan with co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert for a new commercial. Of their reunion, Lohan said, "The three of us are friends." She added: "I love Amanda and she's done so well with her career. She's such a great actress and Lacey as well. We're good friends and that's what matters most."

ET spoke with writer and producer Tina Fey at the premiere and she revealed how she got Lohan to join the reimagined version. "We were hoping that she'd be willing to come and I was just trying to think of like, 'Where could she be that could be a surprise?'" Fey, 53, said, admitting that it was difficult since Lohan lives in Dubai.

"She couldn't come the whole time so I thought... it might be nice to, like, reinforce that aspect of her original character," Fey shared. "And also it comes at a time in a movie where maybe you think like, 'Oh, I guess maybe we're done with surprises' and then you get a nice little surprise."

Angourie Rice -- who plays the new Cady -- said meeting Lohan was a "special experience" for her. "It was incredible. I mean -- first of all, even before I saw her, I heard her voice and I was like, 'Oh my god!' I know her voice so well," Rice recalled. "And then when I met her... we met each other and said hi, and then she said, 'I feel like I know you because we've played the same character.' And that was just like -- it just gave me chills. It gives me chills again now because it's such a special experience to share that with someone."

A release date for Our Little Secret has yet to be announced.

RELATED CONTENT: