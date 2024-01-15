Chessy is ready to reunite with her favorite twins! Lisa Ann Walter opened up about the possibility of her former The Parent Trap co-star, Lindsay Lohan, joining the cast of her hit comedy, Abbott Elementary.

The 60-year-old actress, who plays no-nonsense teacher Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott, spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night about a role she'd envision for Lohan on the ABC sitcom.

"I guess we'd have to make her a relative since we're both redheads -- since I'm a 'redhead,' and she actually is," Walter quipped of her hair color. "I would love that. That would be so fun."

Walter played the beloved housekeeper of Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) in the 1998 Nancy Meyers film, The Parent Trap. Lohan, of course, played both twins, Annie and Hallie Parker, in the movie.

Walter told ET that she often gets suggestions of people she knows making cameos on her hit series.

"I don't bring them to [show creator] Quinta [Brunson] because she's very overwhelmed with all of that," Walter noted, adding that she has two famous comedians she'd love to see on Abbott Elementary.

"Whoopi Goldberg did the first big movie that I was in. She was the star. She was so nice to me, such a beautiful soul. Took care of me when I was in heartbreak," Walter recalled. "And Wanda Sykes who I started comedy with."

As for the cast and writers of the critically acclaimed series, Walter, who has returned to filming the show, gushed about the upcoming third season.

"There's not a bum in the lot on our cast, and they really give me room to shine," she gushed.

Abbott Elementary returns for season 3 on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on The CW. Check out ETonline.com for all the coverage, as well as a full list of the night's big winners!

