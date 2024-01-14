Some looks are just forever fetch! Over the weekend, Mean Girls star Avantika paid homage to one of the film's original cast members by reviving an iconic look from the 2000s.

The actress, 18, showed up to a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show wearing a floral Versace dress that Lindsay Lohan wore on her 18th birthday in 2004, the year that the first iteration of the high-school movie was released.

"Wearing archival @versace for @thedrewbarrymoreshow! ❤️" Avantika -- who plays Karen in the film -- posted on her Instagram page, teasing her appearance alongside co-star Auli'i Cravalho.

On social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- fans were quick to spot the tribute, applauding her for bringing back the stunning dress.

"Honestly, they both look good in it," one person wrote.

"Her stylist is ON IT" another shared.

The Spin star has committed fully to her role in the reimagined version of the 2004 movie and last week shared a "grool" photo of herself alongside the actress who originated her role, Amanda Seyfried, after meeting at an InStyle and Lancôme event in New York City.

"Mother is a karen. @mingey," Avantika wrote, attaching a picture of herself and Seyfried, 38. In the pics, both girls are clutching their chest in a reference to Karen's declaration that her breasts can predict the weather. Seyfried shared the love, posting the same picture and sending her love to the newcomer.

"Karen meet Karen 🎬🎀," Seyfried wrote.

Seyfried had previously spoken with ET at the 81st Golden Globes and sent the younger actress her best wishes ahead of the new film's premiere.

"I think she's going to be amazing," Seyfried said. "Can't wait to see you, baby, just keep the legacy going."

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Avantika at the NYC premiere of Mean Girls and showed her the message from Seyfried, which she said made her feel grateful.

"That's like, really special. I really admire her so, so much. She's one of my favorite actresses of all time," Avantika said. "Karen is my favorite character from Mean Girls and to hear somebody like that -- there's always self doubt with being a young actor and with taking on an iconic franchise so it's really special and reassuring to hear that from her."

Mean Girls premiered in theaters nationwide on Jan. 12 and scored a major box-office win, raking up $32 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. Data shared by Paramount -- the film's distributor -- with Variety showed that 75 percent of audiences knew that there was a musical element to the movie, and some 16 percent left the theater "disappointed" by the genre.

"I don’t think there was any surprise. Audiences knew what they were getting into," Paramount distribution chief Chris Aronson said.

