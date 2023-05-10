Nearly 20 years after Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis played mother and daughter in 2003's Freaky Friday, Disney is looking to reunite the actress for a sequel.

ET can confirm that a sequel is currently in development at Disney, and both Curtis -- fresh off a long-deserved Oscar win -- and Lohan, are both in talks to return.

Additionally, ET has learned a script is being worked on by Elyse Hollander, a newcomer screenwriter best known for penning the Black List-beloved screenplay, Blonde Ambition.

Recently, Curtis and Lohan spoke with The New York Times to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their classic body-swap family comedy and opened up about their possible plans for working together in the future.

In fact, according to Curtis, she was one of the people championing a sequel project, based on suggestions she got from fans and reports during a recent press tour.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord," Curtis recalled. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that," Lohan shared. "So we’re leaving it in the hands that be."

Lohan and Curtis also reflected on their time acting together and -- perhaps more telling of what fans might see in a potential sequel -- what they learned from the film about parenting.

"To have more patience," said Lohan, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. "You want to let them explore and live the way they need to live -- with boundaries."

As for Curtis -- who is the mom of two adult children -- she said the movie taught her to "suspend the judgment, open the ear, listen more."

"Also, as a parent, we’re sizing up all the time: shoes, clothes, foods. It’s all future thought," she added. "My lesson from Freaky Friday was to be where your feet are."

Jamie Lee Curtis Offers Update on ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love to Work' With Jamie Lee Curtis Again

Jamie Lee Curtis on Potential 'Freaky Friday' Sequel (Exclusive)

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump in Knit Dress

Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With First Child