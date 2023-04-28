Jamie Lee Curtis is showering Lindsay Lohan with love.

Curtis reposted a series of images from Lohan's recent baby shower, offering praise and well-wishes for her former co-star. The women previously played mother and daughter in the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday.

"My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be," Curtis wrote Thursday on Instagram.

As ET previously reported, Lohan was celebrated by her family and friends during a baby shower earlier this month.

Lohan's real-life mom, Dina, told ET, "What a beautiful baby shower we gave my sweet angel Lindsay this weekend, surrounded by family and friends, filled with the utmost joy and love. We are blessed and over the moon in anticipation for our baby miracle to arrive."

As for Curtis, Lohan told ET in November that she'd be down to reunite with her co-star. "I love Jamie. I would definitely love to work together again, and we have spoken so we will see."

When asked specifically about doing a Freaky Friday sequel, Lohan said, "I think when you work with such incredible people, you always want to have a chance to work with them again, especially when so much time has passed. And to share those experiences and bring something great back to life for a new audience to see and a different generation, I think it's just the best."

The comments came after Curtis made headlines when she spoke with ET in October about "recently" discussing the idea of reprising her role in the Disney classic.

The 2003 film starred Lohan as Anna Coleman and Curtis as her mom, Tess. After receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, the pair woke up to discover that they had switched bodies, and were unable to switch back until a solution can be found.

Now, nearly two decades later, Curtis insists that Tess would "be a grandma," explaining that "just watching Lindsay try to be a grandma [in a sequel] makes me laugh, and then me being a grandma trying to take care of toddlers makes me laugh. So, I'm assuming it'll be something, or it won't be anything, we don't even know yet."

While nothing has been confirmed, Curtis shared she still keeps in touch with Lohan and that the two have been texting recently. "I got a text from her out of the blue one day, I hadn't talked to her in a year or so," Curtis shared. "I got a, 'Hey, Jamie, it's Lynds.' I said, 'Prove it.' She goes, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'What was the song that you and I tried to learn the rap in the middle of while we were shooting the french fry scene in the car in Freaky Friday when we were stuck in the car for hours?' And then she wrote back the answer."

The texter was indeed Lohan, who correctly identified the song as "Like I Love You" by Justin Timberlake.

Lohan is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, a Dubai-based financier. The couple tied the knot in April 2022.

