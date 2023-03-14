Jamie Lee Curtis is using her Oscar moment to show support for her trans daughter, Ruby.

Following her emotional win at Sunday's awards show, Curtis was a guest on Tuesday's Today show, where she shared that she gave her Best Supporting Actress statuette they/them pronouns.

The revelation came when she responded to a question from hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, that implied the Oscars statuette was female.

"Have we named her?" Guthrie asked, to which Curtis responded, "I'm in support of my daughter, Ruby. I'm having them be a they/them. I'm going to just call them them. They/them, and they are doing great, they're settling in, and I just, in my life, I never thought in a million years that I'd have this couple days, and I'm very moved by the whole thing."

The topic of de-gendering the awards show is something the 64-year-old Oscar winner touched on Sunday while in the press room following her big win.

"I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so there's gender parity in all the branches. We're getting there, we're not anywhere near there. The inclusivity involves the bigger question, which is, how do you include everyone?" the Everything Everywhere All at Once star told reporters backstage. "As the mother of a trans daughter, I understand that. But to de-gender the category I'm concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women. The most important thing is inclusivity and more women. Basically, just more f**king women, all the time and all at once."

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated winning her first #Oscars for her supporting role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with TODAY!



She spoke with @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb about the experience, what this means to her and, of course, reveals how late she stayed up that night. pic.twitter.com/whjVpHMa2x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 14, 2023

Things also turned emotional on Curtis' Today show appearance when she was shown her Oscars acceptance speech for the first time.

"I hadn't watched that," Curtis said, wiping away tears.

The veteran star was visibly emotional throughout the interview, honored by the accolade.

Curtis' victory was one of seven total Academy Award wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once -- the most for any Best Picture winner since 2008's Slumdog Millionaire -- including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan).

RELATED CONTENT:

Hoda Kotb Reveals the Touching Gift Jamie Lee Curtis Sent to Her Kids

Jamie Lee Curtis Supports De-Gendering Oscar Acting Categories

Cutest Couples at the 2023 Oscars: See all the PDA-Packed Moments

Jamie Lee Curtis Dressed Like an Oscar In Case She Didn’t Win One (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery