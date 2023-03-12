Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar on Sunday night during the 95th Academy Awards. The win comes after the 64-year-old earned the first nomination in her 45-year-long career for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Curtis beat out Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Stephanie Hsu to take home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress.

"I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people," she said before mentioning her fellow cast and crew, her "dream team," her family, the supporters of the "genre movies" she's made, and her late parents, emotionally telling them all, "We just won an Oscar."

The win at the 2023 Oscars comes after Curtis won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for EEAAO and was also nominated at the Critics' Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and Independent Spirit Awards.

The accolade also caps off a welcome resurgence for Curtis, who first appeared on screen in 1978's Halloween before reprising the role of Laurie Strode 40 years later in a trilogy that completed her character's arc in the horror franchise. Since then, she's earned rave reviews for her turn as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in EEAAO.

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel aired live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage and the full list of winners.

