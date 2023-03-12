The 2023 Oscars was a date night for some of Hollywood's hottest couples! The stars used the occasion to have a glamorous night out together Sunday as they posed for pics on the champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis stepped onto the carpet hand-in-hand with her husband, Christopher Guest. Curtis dazzled in a sparkling long-sleeved gown that matched the tone of this year's much lighter carpet, with Guest rocking a black tuxedo. While the Best Supporting Actress nominee has shown up solo for most of awards season, she took the special moment to have her hubby by her side.

Oscar winner and presenter at Sunday night's show, Troy Kotsur, hit the carpet with his wife, Deanne Bray. Bray wore an emerald green satin number, with Kotsur in all-black, sporting his signature cap to match. The couple was sweet as could be, with Bray planting a kiss on her husband's cheek and both Kotsur and his wife signing "I love you," while on the carpet.

Inventing Anna actress Katie Lowes and her husband, Adam Shapiro, looked absolutely glam on the carpet, with Shapiro wearing a classic black tuxedo and Lowes in an off-the-shoulder navy blue gown. While the couple was all smiles for the camera, they took some time to be a bit playful too while plugging their pretzel business. The couple took a bite out of the giant snack, which is one of the many yummy bites inside at Sunday's show.

