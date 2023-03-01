Shopping

How to Watch the 2023 Oscars: Hosts, Performers, Nominees and More for the 95th Academy Awards

By Lauren Gruber
The 2023 awards season will come to a climax with arguably the biggest event in entertainment, the 2023 Oscars, airing on Sunday, March 12. With so many acclaimed films up for awards — Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and All Quiet On the Western Front, just to name a few — the 95th Academy Awards are shaping up to be one of the toughest film awards competitions yet.

This year, viewers have plenty to look forward to, from the elusive Rihanna's musical performance and Jimmy Kimmel's return to hosting to watching Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett vie for best actress. Following last year's infamous slap, the Oscars promise to be a little tamer this time around — a crisis team has been brought on board in the wake of the incident. 

Aside from the aforementioned, some of the biggest talents up for awards this year include Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Brendan FraserJamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie HsuKe Huy QuanHong Chau, Barry Keoghan, Michelle Williams and so many more.

While we count down the days until next Sunday, here's everything you need to know to prepare for the 2023 Oscar awards, including where and when to stream the awards ceremony.

When are the 2023 Oscars?

This year, the Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 beginning at 8 p.m. EST.  Daylight saving time begins March 12, so keep that in mind when scheduling your watch party. 

Where to stream the Oscars this year:

The 2023 Academy Awards will air live on ABC. For those without cable, the Oscars will be available to stream on Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Watch on Sling TV

Watch on fuboTV

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars this year, making it his third time leading the show. His last time hosting was in 2018, which was also the last time the Oscars had a solo host.

"There are only two ways to prepare for the Oscars broadcast. One is to write a ton of jokes," Kimmel told ABC. "And the other is to try and fit into your tuxedo. So I've been writing and starving."

Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?

Presenters for the 95th Academy Awards have yet to be announced. Last year, presenters included Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Zegler, Venus and Serena Williams, Jason Momoa and Jacob Elordi.

Who is performing at the 2023 Oscars? 

This year, we're being treated to not one but two Rihanna performances — the singer is continuing her comeback by performing 'Lift Me Up,' her Oscar-nominated single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 

Other artists slated to perform at the 2023 Oscar Awards include Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with their Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu', "Talking Heads" founding member David Burne, Son Lux, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren and fellow nominee Stephanie Hsu, 

2023 Oscar nominee list:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis 
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Brendan Fraser, The Whale 
Paul Mescal, Aftersun 
Bill Nighy, Living 

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde 
Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once 
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Documentary (Feature)

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Documentary (Short Subject)

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda
"Naatu Naatu," RRR
"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once

Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

