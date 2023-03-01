The 2023 awards season will come to a climax with arguably the biggest event in entertainment, the 2023 Oscars, airing on Sunday, March 12. With so many acclaimed films up for awards — Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and All Quiet On the Western Front, just to name a few — the 95th Academy Awards are shaping up to be one of the toughest film awards competitions yet.

This year, viewers have plenty to look forward to, from the elusive Rihanna's musical performance and Jimmy Kimmel's return to hosting to watching Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett vie for best actress. Following last year's infamous slap, the Oscars promise to be a little tamer this time around — a crisis team has been brought on board in the wake of the incident.

Aside from the aforementioned, some of the biggest talents up for awards this year include Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Hong Chau, Barry Keoghan, Michelle Williams and so many more.

While we count down the days until next Sunday, here's everything you need to know to prepare for the 2023 Oscar awards, including where and when to stream the awards ceremony.

When are the 2023 Oscars?

This year, the Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 beginning at 8 p.m. EST. Daylight saving time begins March 12, so keep that in mind when scheduling your watch party.

Where to stream the Oscars this year:

The 2023 Academy Awards will air live on ABC. For those without cable, the Oscars will be available to stream on Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars this year, making it his third time leading the show. His last time hosting was in 2018, which was also the last time the Oscars had a solo host.

"There are only two ways to prepare for the Oscars broadcast. One is to write a ton of jokes," Kimmel told ABC. "And the other is to try and fit into your tuxedo. So I've been writing and starving."

Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?

Presenters for the 95th Academy Awards have yet to be announced. Last year, presenters included Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Zegler, Venus and Serena Williams, Jason Momoa and Jacob Elordi.

Who is performing at the 2023 Oscars?

This year, we're being treated to not one but two Rihanna performances — the singer is continuing her comeback by performing 'Lift Me Up,' her Oscar-nominated single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Other artists slated to perform at the 2023 Oscar Awards include Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with their Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu', "Talking Heads" founding member David Burne, Son Lux, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren and fellow nominee Stephanie Hsu,

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Documentary (Feature)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary (Short Subject)

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda

"Naatu Naatu," RRR

"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

