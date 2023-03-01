How to Watch the 2023 Oscars: Hosts, Performers, Nominees and More for the 95th Academy Awards
The 2023 awards season will come to a climax with arguably the biggest event in entertainment, the 2023 Oscars, airing on Sunday, March 12. With so many acclaimed films up for awards — Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and All Quiet On the Western Front, just to name a few — the 95th Academy Awards are shaping up to be one of the toughest film awards competitions yet.
This year, viewers have plenty to look forward to, from the elusive Rihanna's musical performance and Jimmy Kimmel's return to hosting to watching Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett vie for best actress. Following last year's infamous slap, the Oscars promise to be a little tamer this time around — a crisis team has been brought on board in the wake of the incident.
Aside from the aforementioned, some of the biggest talents up for awards this year include Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Hong Chau, Barry Keoghan, Michelle Williams and so many more.
While we count down the days until next Sunday, here's everything you need to know to prepare for the 2023 Oscar awards, including where and when to stream the awards ceremony.
When are the 2023 Oscars?
This year, the Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 beginning at 8 p.m. EST. Daylight saving time begins March 12, so keep that in mind when scheduling your watch party.
Where to stream the Oscars this year:
The 2023 Academy Awards will air live on ABC. For those without cable, the Oscars will be available to stream on Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.
Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars this year, making it his third time leading the show. His last time hosting was in 2018, which was also the last time the Oscars had a solo host.
"There are only two ways to prepare for the Oscars broadcast. One is to write a ton of jokes," Kimmel told ABC. "And the other is to try and fit into your tuxedo. So I've been writing and starving."
Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?
Presenters for the 95th Academy Awards have yet to be announced. Last year, presenters included Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Zegler, Venus and Serena Williams, Jason Momoa and Jacob Elordi.
Who is performing at the 2023 Oscars?
This year, we're being treated to not one but two Rihanna performances — the singer is continuing her comeback by performing 'Lift Me Up,' her Oscar-nominated single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Other artists slated to perform at the 2023 Oscar Awards include Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with their Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu', "Talking Heads" founding member David Burne, Son Lux, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren and fellow nominee Stephanie Hsu,
2023 Oscar nominee list:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Documentary (Feature)
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary (Short Subject)
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda
"Naatu Naatu," RRR
"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Short Film (Animated)
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Short Film (Live Action)
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
