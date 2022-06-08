How to Watch 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' — Now Streaming

Folks, it seems we have yet anotherMichelle Yeoh classic on our hands with Everything Everywhere All at Once. And as if we needed any more incentive to see the critically acclaimed sci-fi flick (it stars Yeoh as the lead, after all), the film has even been hailed as being 2022's best multiverse movie — which with all of the multiverse madness currently happening in the Marvel universe, says quite a lot.

Everything Everywhere All at Once follows the story of an aging Chinese immigrant (Yeoh) who suddenly gets swept up in a wild, interdimensional adventure that sees her emerge as the unlikely hero who must channel her newfound powers to explore other universes and ultimately save the fate of her own world.

Watch Now

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the sci-fi action adventure boasts an all-star cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Whether you're a devoted Michelle Yeoh fan or are just simply interested in catching one of the year's best sci-fi films, here's everything to know about how, when and where to stream Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Where can I watch Everything Everywhere All at Once? A24's latest hit film premiered for a limited release in theaters back in March 2022. Now, the project is available for viewers to purchase and watch at home on Amazon, Apple TV+ or Vudu.

How can I watch Everything Everywhere All at Once?Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to purchase from streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple TV+ and Vudu for $20. Viewers can also rent it and get the physical releases on 4K UHD and Blu-ray beginning July 5.

